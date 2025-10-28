Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Star Cricketer on Road to Recovery After Surgery

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: In what would come as a piece of good news for cricket fans across the globe, star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer is on road to recovery after undergoing a surgery. As per Cricbuzz, Iyer would remain in a Sydney hospital for another day. He required surgery for a spleen injury after he hurt himself while taking a catch at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the third and final ODI. He took the catch of Alex Carey at point. And after holding onto the ball, he hurt himself on impact to the ground.

Iyer Recovering Well

As per the report, Iyer is taking phone calls and having home-cooked meals prepared by local friends in the city. The Indian board has closely been monitoring the developments. Rizwan Khan, the Indian team physician, is the one in charge to monitoring his progress.

‘He is stable’ - Suryakumar Yadav

“The first day I got to know he was injured, I called him. Then I found out he didn't have his phone with him, so I called the physio, Kamlesh Jain. But I have been talking to him over the last two days. He has been replying. Agar woh reply kar raha hai (If he is able to reply over the phone), that means he is stable. It's looking good...the doctors are there already. They will keep him under observation for a few days. However, he has been replying and talking to everyone, which is good,” he said in the pre-match conference.

