Updated 28 October 2025 at 15:59 IST
Abhishek Sharma And Tilak Varma Eye Career Milestones, Likely To Surpass Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Record In T20Is Against Australia
Australia are hosting India for five T20Is. The first match of the series will be played on October 29, 2025 at the Manuka Oval
India are all set to lock horns with Australia in a five-match T20I series that starts on October 29, 2025. The first T20I of the series will be played at the Manuka Oval, located in Canberra. Australia recently defeated India in the recently concluded three-match ODI series, and they will now try to repeat their heroics in the T20I series.
Reigning World Champions India recently won the Asia Cup, and as far as their T20I credentials are concerned, they look like a pretty dangerous side at the moment.
Tilak Varma And Abhishek Sharma Eye Career Milestones
Youngsters of the Indian T20I team deserve a lot of credit for executing the ultra-aggressive template to perfection in the shortest international format. Players like Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma have had short international careers so far, but they have been highly impressive. Tilak Varma currently has a strike rate of 149.15, and Abhishek Sharma has registered a strike rate of 196.08 while playing the shortest international format for India.
Tilak Varma needs 38 or more runs in the first T20I against Australia to equal skipper Suryakumar Yadav's record of being the fourth-fastest to score 1000 runs in the T20I format. Tilak has amassed 962 runs in 30 T20I innings so far and is in line to surpass Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who achieved this milestone in 40 T20I innings.
Abhishek Sharma, on the other hand, is also closing in on 1000 runs in the format. The southpaw has scored 849 runs from 23 T20I innings, and he needs just 151 runs from his next three games to go past Virat Kohli and become the fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in T20Is.
List Of Indian Players Fastest To 1000 T20I Runs (In Innings)
- 27: Virat Kohli
- 29: KL Rahul*
- 31: Suryakumar Yadav*
- 40: Rohit Sharma
India Face Their Biggest Challenge Down Under
The 'Men in Blue' will be up against Mitchell Marsh's Australia, who are playing in their home conditions. Any Australian side in Australia is an extremely dangerous one, and India will certainly consider this as a threat. India have been invincible in the T20Is so far, but they will have to get the better of Australia in their own backyard to assert their dominance on the format.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 28 October 2025 at 15:59 IST