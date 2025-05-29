Shreyas Iyer-Led Punjab Kings Register Unwanted Team Record In IPL History Following Poor Display Against RCB In Qualifier 1

PBKS Vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a dominating eight-wicket triumph over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Qualifier 1 match, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, on Thursday, May 29th.

Led by Marcus Stoinis, Punjab Kings could only put 101 on the scoreboard in the first inning. Prabhsimran Singh and Azmatullah Omarzai also played an 18-run knock, helping Punjab to at least cross the 100-run mark.

Punjab Kings Register Unwanted Feats Following Poor Batting Performance

Apart from the Stoinis, Prabhsimran, and Azmatullah, no Punjab Kings batter could cross the 10-run mark. It was a very poor performance from the Punjab Kings' batting lineup.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bowling attack deserves all the credit following their stunning performance in the first inning.

Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma led the RCB bowling attack with their three-wicket haul in their respective spells. Yash Dayal also bagged two wickets in his four-over spell.

Punjab Kings achieved plenty of unwanted records following their poor display against the Bengaluru-based franchise.

With 101 against the Bengaluru-based franchise, Punjab Kings registered their fourth-lowest all-out totals in the IPL. PBKS' 73 against Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017 hold the top spot on the chart.

Hazlewood-led RCB bowling attack bundled out Punjab Kings in the 14.1 overs, which is the fewest overs batted by any franchise in the IPL Playoffs. Earlier, Delhi Capitals held the unwanted feat with 16.1 overs against Rajasthan Royals in the 2008 edition of the T20 tournament.

PBKS' 101 against RCB in Qualifier 1 also became the fourth-lowest team total in the history of the IPL Playoffs. Deccan Chargers' 82 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2010 season holds the top spot on the chart.

Philip Salt's Fifty Leads RCB To Eight-Wicket Win Over PBKS In Qualifier 1

During the run chase, Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced no issue as Philip Salt's unbeaten fifty propelled the Bengaluru-based franchise to the final of the IPL 2025 summit clash.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar finished Qualifier 1 in style by hitting a maximum towards the deep square leg in the 9.6th over of the second inning.