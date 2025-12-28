Shreyas Iyer Nears Return Following Spleen Injury, Likely To Feature in Vijay Hazare Trophy, NZ ODI Series: Report

India's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during their match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 against Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad | Image: ANI

Shreyas Iyer is well on track for his comeback to competitive cricket. Following the nasty injury that wounded his spleen and caused internal bleeding, the middle-order batter is now eyeing a comeback.

During the third Australia vs India ODI match, Shreyas Iyer grabbed a stunner of a catch to dismiss Alex Carey. But the Indian batter suffered a nasty fall that left him badly injured. Iyer could not continue the play and had to be admitted to the hospital.

Iyer has been recovering from the injury and has been out of the Indian white-ball fold since then. He had begun his rehab a while back, which was a good sign for Team India.

Shreyas Iyer Set To Return from Spleen Injury, May Feature in Vijay Hazare Trophy

According to TOI, Shreyas Iyer is set to return for Team India in the upcoming ODI series, given that there are no late troubles. The middle-order batter has checked into the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and has begun his training to make a comeback in the game.

Iyer is expected to be at the BCCI COE until December 30 and then join the Mumbai cricket team in Jaipur to compete in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and prepare for his comeback.

Reports added that Shreyas Iyer is expected to feature in the January 3rd and 6th List-A matches before joining the Indian camp for the upcoming New Zealand series.

"We are hearing positive developments around Shreyas. He is very likely to play two games for Mumbai on January 3 and January 6. The final schedule will depend on clearance from CoE, but signs are positive for playing those games in Jaipur. He is batting well in the nets and no discomfort," an MCA official aware of developments said, as per the report.

Iyer May Return To India ODI Fold During The New Zealand ODIs

The return of Shreyas Iyer is expected to give a prominent boost to the Indian line-up. With in-form talent like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli batting at their best, Iyer's return will be like a cherry on top for the side when they continue to display their dominance in the game.