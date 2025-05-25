'We Weren't Disciplined': Shreyas Iyer Comes Down Hard On His Team Following Punjab Kings' Shocking Loss To Delhi Capitals In IPL 2025

As the playoffs of the Indian Premier League are just days away now, four teams have already fixed their spots in the playoffs with all the others teams already eliminated from the tournament. Now, the fight is for the top two positions as all the teams who have confirmed their playoff spots will be looking to finish in the top two spots. With the top four teams stuck with almost equal points, Punjab Kings were dealt a massive blow to their hopes of finishing in the top two as they lost to Delhi Capitals.

Shreyas Iyer Admits PBKS Were Not Disciplined Against DC

Shreyas Iyer following the defeat against Delhi Capitals slammed his team as Punjab Kings failed to defend a massive score of 206/8. PBKS had batted first and given Delhi a target of 207 which the Delhi based franchise was able to chase down in 19.3 OVRs.

“207 was a fantastic score on this wicket. There was some variable bounce and it wasn't coming on at the same pace. We weren't disciplined enough with ball. We assessed the wicket and decided to bowl hard lengths at the stumps, but we went overboard with bouncers trying to take wickets,” said Shreyas Iyer as his team lost to Delhi Capitals.

Punjab's Scenario For Finishing Top Two For Playoffs

Punjab Kings' hopes of finishing top two and playing the qualifiers was seriously dented with the loss against Delhi Capitals. Punjab botched their second-last group stage game against Delhi Capitals, a team that has been knocked out of IPL 2025. Punjab will need either CSK to beat the Titans or RCB to lose to LSG, but all of it will be inconsequential if they are outplayed by Mumbai in their last league game.