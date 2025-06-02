Shreyas Iyer Pips Virat Kohli's IPL Record as Captain After PBKS Skipper Smashes MI to Reach 2025 Final

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has been unstoppable in the 2025 season. He has been leading the side well and has been delivering with the bat as well. On Sunday, Iyer came up with the goods as he single-handedly took Punjab over the line against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. Iyer hit a breathtaking 87* off 41 balls. His whirlwind knock was laced with eight sixes and five boundaries. In fact, with his heroics - he also edged a Virat Kohli record.

The Kohli Feat Iyer Edged

Iyer has been in surreal six-hitting form this season. He has already hit 39 sixes already in this season with a match still to go. With 39 sixes to his name in 2025 as captain, he went past Kohli's 38 as the captain.

In the dream 2016 season for Kohli, the-then RCB captain hit 38 sixes. In that 2016 season, Kohli nearly amassed 1000 runs. The current PBKS captain's 39 sixes are also the highest by a Punjab batter in an IPL season, overtaking Glenn Maxwell, who hit the ball 36 sixes in the 2014 edition.

Iyer was the Player of the Match for his stunning knock.

‘I love such big occasions’

"I don't know to be honest, I love such big occasions. I always say to myself and also to my colleagues in the team that the bigger the occasion, the calmer you are, you get the big results. Today was a right example where I was focusing more on my breathing rather than sweating out loud over there," Iyer said at the post-match presentation on being calm in pressure situations.