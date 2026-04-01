Shreyas Iyer Provides Injury Update After PBKS Beat GT in IPL 2026: 'Don't Want to Jinx it'

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2026: Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer was struck while at the non-striker's end by Cooper Conolly. Now he has broken silence on it. Playing it safe, Iyer said he does not want to ‘jinx’ it after Punjab cruised to a three-wicket win against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday at Mullanpur. He also admitted that he wants to stay positive. Iyer was struck when Conolly hit the ball hard and straight. The PBKS captain could not move out of the way quickly and was struck on the hand.

'Don't want to jinx anything'

"All I can say, it's nice. It's the same as it was before. I don't want to jinx anything. I just want to stay positive and hopefully everything comes out right," Iyer said in the post-match presentation.

"Honestly speaking, I was focused on my hand inside, icing it and then suddenly we lost two wickets back-to-back. These things happen in the IPL and you have to remain calm and composed in such situations. So the message was pretty simple. Just take the game to the end and Cooper was there," the PBKS skipper said.

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The PBKS captain also went on to lavish praise on Conolly for his maverick debut for the side. The Australian batter scored 72* off 44 balls and more importantly took his side over the line.

‘Great awareness as a player’

"He was pretty much set. And he's got a great awareness as a player. I've seen him in the past as well, playing for Australia. He's got a great mindset and hopefully he continues with the same form," he added.

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