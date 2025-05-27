Republic World
Updated May 27th 2025, 13:15 IST

Days After Test Snub; PBKS Captain Shreyas Iyer Joins Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma in Elite IPL List

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer seems to be having the Midas Touch - after helping PBKS make Qualifier - he has also notched up a personal milestone, joining Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni in an elite club.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
list of most sixes as captain in IPL
List of most sixes as captain in IPL | Image: ANI

IPL 2025: From helping Kolkata Knight Riders win the IPL crown last year to leading a new franchise to the Qualifier, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has hardly put a foot wrong. And after he remained unbeaten, taking his side over the line on Monday against Mumbai Indians - he entered an elite IPL club. Iyer hit two sixes in his knock and that has taken him past 100 sixes as an IPL captain. 

Iyer has become the fifth captain to hit 100 or more sixes in IPL. With his two sixes, he joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and KL Rahul. 

Most Sixes by a Captain in IPL

MS Dhoni- 223 
Virat Kohli- 168 
Rohit Sharma-158 
KL Rahul-105 
Shreyas Iyer-101

Iyer in Purple Patch

It is no secret that Iyer loves going aerial and in this IPL season, it is also fetching him results. 

"I personally feel everyone stepped up at the right time. We have been in that mindset that we have to win no matter what situation. Kudos to everyone and the management. Ricky has been fantastic, and for me it was about gaining the trust of every individual," Iyer said at the post-match presentation after the emphatic seven-wicket win over Mumbai. 

He has been in ominous form with the bat in this IPL. In 14 games, he has amassed 514 runs at an average of 51.40 and a staggering strike rate of 171.91. This includes five fifties and a highest score of 97. 

With Punjab having reached the Qualifier, Iyer would be hoping he can take the team to the elusive title. For the unversed, Punjab is one of the few franchises to have never won the IPL title. 

Published May 27th 2025, 13:08 IST