Shreyas Iyer to Become India's ODI Captain a Bluff? Shubman Gill Prime Contender to Replace Rohit Sharma

India's ODI Captain: Reports claimed that Shreyas Iyer is being looked at as Rohit Sharma's ODI successor. But, the latest development quashes that possibility. As quoted by HT, BCCI president is not even in the know of this. When the BCCI Secretary was asked this particular question, he was surprised.

“That’s news to me. There have been no such discussions.”

Now, if the BCCI Secretary does not know of it - is the news true? Of course not. As claimed by HT, a BCCI official has admitted that Gill is ahead in the race to replace Rohit. In all probability, a call would be taken at the Annual General Body meeting that is scheduled for September. A roadmap for the future is likely to be discussed in that meeting.

‘He averages 59 in ODI cricket’

“He averages 59 in ODI cricket and is already the vice-captain of the team. There is no way someone who has recently been appointed Test captain, found some success and has age on his side should not take over leadership in ODI cricket, when the time comes,” stated the source.

The Rise & Rise of Gill

The young batter has risen up the ranks at a break-neck speed. After leading the side well in the crucial five-match Test series against England, where he was the leading run-getter, he was made the vice-captain in the T20 format for the upcoming Asia Cup, and now the talks of him taking over from Rohit in the ODI format.