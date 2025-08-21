Ajinkya Rahane Drops A Surprise Prediction On Team India’s Openers For Asia Cup 2025: 'A Good Problem For Team Management'

The return of Shubman Gill to Team India's T20I fold has raised more questions than given answers. The Indian Test skipper was announced as the vice-captain for the Asia Cup 2025.

Team India now has three openers — Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill — in the 15-man squad.

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has predicted that Gill and Abhishek would be the team's regular openers in the upcoming ACC tournament.

Ajinkya Rahane Predicts Team India's Openers For Asia Cup 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025. With Suryakumar Yadav leading the side, Shubman Gill has been roped in as the vice-captain.

But Shubman Gill's presence has stirred things up, as the chatter around the opening batters has intensified. With three batters fit for the role, only two could be a part of the action, while one of them had to sit out.

Ajinkya Rahane has revealed his choices for Team India's openers and said that Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma will open for the Men in Blue at the Asia Cup 2025.

“Shubman, he’s back in the team. I’m sure he is most likely to open with Abhishek Sharma. Personally, I would like to see Sanju Samson in the team because he has done really well. Very confident guy, very good team man. I feel that is a very important thing.

“Sanju is a great team man, but that’s a very good problem to have for the team management. In my opinion, probably Sanju Samson will sit out, though, as I said, I would like him to play and be in the playing XI. But Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma will open the innings for the team,” Ajinkya Rahane said in one of his videos on his YouTube channel.

When Will Team India Commence Training For Asia Cup 2025?

The Indian Cricket Team commences its preparation to defend the T20 World Cup title from the Asia Cup 2025. The Indian side has performed exceptionally well in T20Is and is expected to continue the momentum.

As per Revsportz, Team India will commence their practice on September 5, 2025. The team will train in Dubai, and no training camps will take place in India.