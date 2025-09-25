Updated 25 September 2025 at 12:00 IST
Shreyas Iyer to Lead India-A Squad vs Australia, BCCI Confirms PBKS Captain's Red-Ball Return Timeline After Irani Cup Snub: 'After Surgery...'
All the talk has been around Shreyas Iyer and now we understand that he will be leading the India A ODI side. He will take a six-month break from red-ball cricket to focus on fitness.
India A and Rest of India squads have been announced and the big talking point is Shreyas Iyer has been made the captain. Iyer has already informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India that he would like to take a break from Test cricket due to fitness issues. And hence, he has not been picked for the Irani Cup. The BCCI has picked the India A squad for the three-match one-day series against Australia A as well as the Rest of India (ROI) squad for the Irani Cup. The Rest of India team in the Irani Cup would be led by Rajat Patidar.
India A will play their matches in Kanpur starting from September 30, while the Irani Cup will be played against Vidarbha, the champions of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, in Nagpur from October 1.
The Squads
India A squad for 1st one-day match: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh
India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-day matches: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Verma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh
Rest of India squad (Irani Cup): Rajat Patidar (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Aryan Juyal (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yash Dhull, Shaikh Rasheed, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Saransh Jain
‘Shreyas wishes to utilise this period to build endurance’
“Shreyas wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness. In view of his decision, he was not considered for selection for the Irani Cup,” according to the BCCI release.
For the unversed, Iyer was not part of the England tour, so he would be raring to play red-ball cricket.
