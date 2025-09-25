Shreyas Iyer to Lead India-A Squad vs Australia, BCCI Confirms PBKS Captain's Red-Ball Return Timeline After Irani Cup Snub: 'After Surgery...'

India A and Rest of India squads have been announced and the big talking point is Shreyas Iyer has been made the captain. Iyer has already informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India that he would like to take a break from Test cricket due to fitness issues. And hence, he has not been picked for the Irani Cup. The BCCI has picked the India A squad for the three-match one-day series against Australia A as well as the Rest of India (ROI) squad for the Irani Cup. The Rest of India team in the Irani Cup would be led by Rajat Patidar.