'The One Risk Is....': Shreyas Iyer Warned On His Return To International Cricket From Spleen Injury Prior To IND vs NZ ODI Series

India are hosting New Zealand for eight white-ball matches prior to the start of the 2026 edition of the World T20. India will play three ODIs and five T20Is before they start their World T20 campaign at home on February 7, 2026. The India vs New Zealand ODI series will also witness India's biggest stars return including the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, and skipper Shubman Gill.

The captain and the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team were recovering from injuries for the past few months, and they have now regained full fitness prior to the start of the three-match ODI series.

Sanjay Bangar Gives Crucial Advice To Shreyas Iyer

India vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been in stellar form for quite some time now, and he will look to start his ODI cricket from where he left off. After sustaining a serious spleen injury in the India vs Australia series last year, Iyer went through a recovery and rehabilitation phase as India sealed a 2-1 victory against South Africa. Iyer was attempting to take Alex Carey's catch in the third and final ODI of the IND vs AUS series that was played in Sydney.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has now spoken about Shreyas Iyer and has said that the vice-captain shouldn't bother himself with the pressures of wanting to start well and contribute immediately. Bangar also said that Iyer, after 2023, has been a treat to watch.

"The one risk is that you can get hurried, wanting to start well and contribute immediately. That is what Shreyas Iyer should be mindful of. He has been in international cricket for years. Since 2023, the way he played in the World Cup, dominating spin, was a treat to watch. His skills will be very useful.", said the former coach.

Iyer's Decent Return To Vijay Hazare Trophy