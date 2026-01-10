The T20 World Cup is just less than a month away, and India are going through the grind to prepare for the marquee tournament. India are the defending champions of the World T20 crown, and they will have a chance of being the first team to win two consecutive World T20s. Prior to the start of the World T20, the 'men in blue' are hosting New Zealand for eight white-ball matches, five T20Is and three ODIs.

Shubman Gill, India's regular ODI captain, has returned, and he is all set to lead the team once again in the upcoming series. The first ODI of the three-match series will be played on January 11, 2026, at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On His World T20 Snub

Indian skipper Shubman Gill has been the talk of the town ever since he was snubbed from the T20 World Cup. India, despite trying Shubman Gill in the T20I format in the Asia Cup and the Australia T20I series, left him out from the squad that was picked for the World T20. While Suryaumar continues to be India's captain for the World T20, Axar Patel will be his deputy for the marquee event.

Shubman Gill has now spoken about his exclusion from the squad and has said that he wishes the players well for the marquee ICC tournament that starts on February 7, 2026.

"I am where I have to be and whatever is written in my destiny no one can take that from me. I respect the selectors' decision. All the best to the team for the T20 World Cup. A player always believes he will try his best for the country, and the selectors have taken their decision," said Shubman ahead of the India vs New Zealand ODI series.

Dissecting Shubman Gill's T20I Career