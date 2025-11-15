Shubman Gill Admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata After Neck Injury During 1st Test vs SA: REPORT

Ind vs SA: India's Test captain Shubman Gill, who picked up a freak injury during day 2 of the ongoing 1st Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, has now been admitted to a city hospital. While not much is known about his condition, it is reported by RevSportz that Gill has been admitted in Woodlands hospital in Kolkata.

Gill Under Observation at Woodlands

This is not the ideal state of affairs as he is an important member of India cricket. It is believed that he will spend the night in the hospital under observation. This means his participation in the second Test at Gauhati is also going to be in doubt now. India's assistant coach Morne Morkel tried to give clarity on Gill's situation, but seemed like he did not know much. All he said was that it could be a bad night's sleep that may have caused the neck injury.

Clarity is expected by Sunday. Gill was hurt while trying to slog-sweep Simon Harmer. He did hit the ball for a boundary, but then he knew straightaway that something was wrong. And then, he signaled towards the dressing-room asking for medical attention. After realising he cannot continue any further, he decided to retire hurt himself which also triggered a collapse for India. The hosts were bundled out for 189 on Day 2.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: KL Rahul Secures Notable Personal Record During Kolkata Test

Can India Take 1-0 Lead on Day 3?

The hosts are on top in the game at stumps on Day 2. South Africa lead by 63 runs in their second essay and they have three wickets in hand. All India have to do is pick up the remaining wickets and then gun down the chase. Certainly the Test ends on Sunday.