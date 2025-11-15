Shubman Gill Out of South Africa Tests Due to Neck Injury? India Coach Provides Much-Needed Update Amid Kolkata Game

Ind vs SA: India captain Shubman Gill picked up an injury on Saturday during the 1st Test versus South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He was hurt while trying to slog-sweep Simon Harmer. Despite hitting that ball for a boundary, he seemed to be in immense pain. Straightaway Gill signaled for help to the dressing-room, realising something was wrong.

He was soon provided medical attention, but he was certain he could not continue anymore and hence left the field. The images that surfaced on social space just after the injury sparked concern among fans. Soon, the Indian board provided an update on Gill. BCCI confirmed he was suffering from a neck spasm and remained under close medical supervision.