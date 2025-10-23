IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill Applauds Rohit Sharma’s Fighting Show In 2nd ODI, Says Opener 'Missed Out On A Big Knock'

Rohit Sharma bats during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide | Image: AP

India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill heaped laurels on Rohit Sharma's valiant knock against Australia in the second ODI.

The former Indian skipper put up a fighting spirit against the premier Australian bowling attack. After an initial phase of difficulties, Rohit came through with a vital 97-ball knock.

The Shubman Gill-led Team India has encountered difficulty while facing Australia in the land Down Under. Under bouncy conditions, the visiting side has been put to the test, as the Australian fast bowlers pose a significant challenge on the tracks at the Adelaide Oval.

Shubman Gill Hails Rohit Sharma's Fighting Effort During 2nd ODI

Rohit Sharma encountered an arduous challenge in Perth after he was dismissed for a duck. The conditions were testing, and the former Indian cricketer had returned to action after quite a while.

But in Adelaide, Rohit Sharma looked in touch as he delivered a clinical 73-run knock to keep India afloat during their innings.

Shubman Gill applauded Rohit Sharma's valiant knock, highlighting that it is difficult to return to international cricket after quite a while. The captain added that he was pleased with how the Indian opener batted despite the conditions.

"Never easy, coming back and playing after a long time. The initial phase was challenging, but very pleased with how he batted. He fought out well; I would say he missed out on a really big knock,” Skipper Shubman Gill said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Shubman Gill Rues Over The Missed Chances During 2nd ODI

Team India had a difficult time while fielding as they leaked out at least three chances. One of them was the chance to dismiss Matthew Short, who put up a solid 78-ball 74.

Captain Shubman Gill was not impressed with Team India's fielding abilities in the second ODI and voiced his concern over it.

"We had just enough runs on the board. Never easy when you drop a couple of chances to be able to defend that kind of a total," Gill added.