Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Multiple Records With Majestic Century Against New Zealand

Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India have locked horns against Sophie Devine's New Zealand in the 24th match at the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Thursday, October 23.

During the game, India opener Smriti Mandhana displayed a stunning performance and scored her 14th ODI century against the Kiwis in Navi Mumbai. Mandhana's knock in the first innings came to an end in the second delivery of the 34th over after Suzie Bates dismissed the Indian batter.

Smriti Mandhana Achieves Multiple Records In Women's ODIs

Mandhana achieved multiple records after her majestic hundred in the crucial fixture for the Women in Blue.

Advertisement

The prolific batter became the second-highest batter to score the most centuries in women's ODI history. Mandhana overtook Suzie Bates in the chart to secure the second spot. Meanwhile, Meg Lanning holds the top spot in the list with 15 centuries in women's ODI.

It was also the 29-year-old's third century in Women’s ODI World Cup history and equals India captain Harmanpreet Kaur's record. Currently, Smriti and Harmanpreet are the joint highest century scorers for India in the Women's World Cup. Now, both the star batters have slammed three centuries in the prestigious ICC event. Meanwhile, former Indian batter Mithali Raj stands in the third place with two centuries in the Women's World Cup history.

Advertisement

Smriti Mandhana's Numbers In ODIs

Mandhana played her maiden ODI match for India in 2013 against Bangladesh at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Since then, the left-handed batter played 113 ODI matches, amassing 5110 runs at a strike rate of 90.05 and a bowling average of 47.76. She has slammed 34 half-centuries and 14 hundreds for the Women in Blue.

In the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, Team India had a dominating start, but they lost momentum in their last three matches.

The Women in Blue hold the fourth place on the Women's World Cup 2025 standings with four points and a net run rate of +0.526 after playing five matches.