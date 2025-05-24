Shubman Gill Becomes 37th Test Player To Join An Elusive List Of Indian Legends Featuring Virat Kohli And Sachin Tendulkar

The Indian Cricket Team will usher in a new era under the leadership of Shubman Gill. The Gujarat Titans captain has been chosen as the successor of Rohit Sharma, who decided to hang up his boots from the long format earlier.

Shubman Gill Named 37th Indian Test Captain

Gill will be the 37th Test captain for Team India and will have a lot to ponder. This is also the first time that India will have three separate captains in all three formats, Gill in Tests, Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is and Rohit Sharma in the ODI format. India crashed out of the World Test Championship after a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of New Zealand on home soil, followed by a 3-1 crushing to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 25-year-old was expected to take over the charge, but with players like Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul in the mix, Gill has been handed a huge responsibility, and he cannot take things for granted.

Captain Shubman Gill Has Big Shoes To Fill

For a long time, Bumrah was seen as the designated Test captain, but his back injury during the Australian tour seemed to have jolted the plans. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar also substantiated the fact that Bumrah is unlikely to play all five Test matches, keeping in mind his workload. Rishabh Pant has also been in contention, given his performance in Test cricket over the last couple of years. But Gill's performance in the limited over format seemed to have worked in his favour.