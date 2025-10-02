Shubman Gill Bluffs West Indies Ahead of 1st Test; Takes Big U-Turn On Playing Combination For IND vs WI 1st Test

Ind vs WI: Shubman Gill played mind games ahead of the Ahmedabad Test starting Thursday. On the eve of the game, Gill clearly said that they are contemplating to field three seamers for the game, but at the toss - he revealed they have gone in with two proper pacers for the contest.

Once Gill claimed that they would be playing three seamers because of the green tinge on the pitch, speculations were rife that there could be a potential toss-up between Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, but that was not to be. The two frontline pacers for the opening Test at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium are Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

‘We have two seamers’

"Everyone is in great touch, it is about getting into the red-ball mindset. It looks like a very good surface. Not disappointed with losing the toss, it has been under covers and there might be some help early on. We have two seamers - Bumrah and Siraj, three spinners - Jaddu Bhai, Washington and Kuldeep, and allrounder Nitish Reddy," Gill said after losing the toss.

Looking at the pitch, it does not look like the spinners will come into effect on the opening two days, it is only when the game goes deep into the final two days that one may see the spinners get assistance from the strip.

Ind vs WI Teams:

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj