Shubman Gill Breaks Silence on Relationship Status and Dating Rumours - 'With Someone...'

Being an Indian cricketer means fan following into your personal life is commonplace, and that is something rising Indian cricket team star Shubman Gill has found out.

The 24-year-old batter, who is captaining the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025, has been linked with dating a number of people.

The list includes Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as well as actresses Sara Ali Khan and Avneet Kaur.

Speaking in an interview, Gill has set the record straight on his relationship and his dating life.

Who is Shubman Gill Dating?

Surprisingly, Gill revealed during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he is not dating anyone at all and that is has been single for quite a long time.

"I mean, I’ve been single for over three years, and so many speculations and rumours link me with different people. And sometimes, it’s so ridiculous that I would have never even seen or met that person ever in my life. And I would be hearing rumours that I’m with this person and that person."

What's more, Gill made it clear that being in a relationship with all the strains of being an all-format player for India is quite the task.

"Like, I know I’m so focused on what I need to do in my professional career. There is no space in my life to be with someone. Like 300 days a year, we are on the road travelling somewhere. So there is hardly any time to be able to be with someone or invest, you know, the time to be with someone in a relationship."

GT's IPL 2025 Form

Gill, it is worth noting, took over the captaincy at Gujarat Titans in 2024 but his first season at the helm was nothing to write home about.