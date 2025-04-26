Shubman Gill Discusses Team India's Mental Resilience And Avoiding Pitfalls Throughout ICC Champions Trophy Campaign

Team India Shubman Gill spoke on the mindset that the entire team followed. The Indian cricket prodigy revealed that they avoided talking about competing in the final as they gradually punched their tickets into the ICC Champions Trophy Summit Clash. Gill revealed that the squad never talked about the final and instead focused on not changing their game, even if it would've cost them the win in the final.

Shubman Gill Reveals What Team India Avoided During CT Campaign

The Indian Cricket Team was all gas and no brakes after the heartbreak during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Final. Since then, they have won consecutive titles — one at the Men's T20 World Cup 2024 and then at the Champions Trophy 2025 — to assert their dominance. Shubman Gill was a standout performer for the side as he scored 188 in five innings, which included an unbeaten ton against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue did not let the past haunt them in the summit clash. The Indian opener revealed the aspect the team steered clear of to remain unbeaten in the competition.

"Going into the Champions Trophy, we did not even talk about the final or anything like that. We were talking about how we are such a good team. Game after game, we were just talking about how we can do the same thing that we've been doing. We don't have to change anything even if, doesn't matter that we lost that final. One game cannot dictate if we are a champion team or if we are a runners-up team," Shubman Gill said to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gill Opens Up On Fulfilling Dreams After India's Title Win

Shubman Gill fulfilled one of his biggest dreams recently after winning an ICC title with veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli by his side. He found it hard to put that feeling in words after Team India lifted the coveted ICC title in Dubai.

"When I was a kid, you dreamed about lifting an ICC trophy when you play for India. To be able to do that in a tournament, especially with players that we have in our team: Rohit Bhai, Virat Bhai, some of the senior players that I have grown up watching, idolizing them, it's something that it's very hard to put that into words," Gill added.