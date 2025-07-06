Republic World
  WATCH: Shubman Gill Convinces Mohammed Siraj Against His Wish To Have Fielder At Deep Backward Point, Gets Rewarded With Wicket On The Next Ball

Updated 6 July 2025 at 13:36 IST

WATCH: Shubman Gill Convinces Mohammed Siraj Against His Wish To Have Fielder At Deep Backward Point, Gets Rewarded With Wicket On The Next Ball

IND vs ENG: England are heading into the final day of the Edgbaston Test with just seven wickets in hand. The hosts currently lead the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy series 1-0 and need 536 runs more to win Edgbaston Test

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj plot Zak Crawley's wicket
Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj plot Zak Crawley's wicket | Image: X/@StarSportsIndia

IND vs ENG: As of now, it is safe to say that India are all over England in the second Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Ben Stokes' England, who take a massive pride in chasing huge totals in the fourth and the final innings of a Test match, have been left stranded, and they have a herculean task ahead of them to chase down 536 runs on the final day of the Edgbaston Test. India had initially set England a target of 608 runs.

The hosts closed Day Four of the ongoing second Test with 72 runs on the board and at a loss of three wickets. England do bat very deep; there are no questions about it. But a target of 608 runs means that they have been outplayed, and winning this Test match is something that looks out of the equation completely. Shubman Gill has been flawless as a skipper in the ongoing Test match, and few of his calls have ended up producing big wickets for India.

Shubman Gill Plots Zak Crawley's Wicket In The Final Session of Day 4

After the Headingley heartbreak, few people in very hushed voices had questioned Shubman Gill's tactics as a skipper. Many backed Gill and his leadership capabilities, but come the Edgbaston Test, the tables have turned now. The skipper of the Indian Test team also scored 430 runs in the Edgbaston Test and is oozing with confidence currently.

There was a lot of chatter around India's declaration and why they were so late with it. The only explanation for this is that India wanted to tire the English openers down, and this showed in Zak Crawley's dismissal. Going against Mohammed Siraj's wish, Shubman Gill convinced him to have a man at backward point during the second over of the game. Interestingly, Crawley ended up hitting Siraj's delivery to Sai Sudharsan, who was stationed at deep backward point.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

India Eye Iconic Win In Edgbaston

India haven't been able to breach 'Fortress Edgbaston' since 1986 in the longest format of the game. India played eight Test matches on this venue, and they haven't won even one. India lost seven Test matches on this venue, and the remaining one ended in a draw.

Shubman Gill and Co. would like to believe that they are in with a great chance of breaking a jinx that has lasted for nearly four decades (39 years) now.

Published 6 July 2025 at 13:35 IST