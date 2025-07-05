Rishabh Pant Takes Playful Dig At Mohammed Siraj Following Head-Shaking Bouncer to Shoaib Bashir: WATCH

IND vs ENG, Edgbaston Test: A witty moment ensued when Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj engaged in a conversation on day three of the Edgbaston Test. The wicketkeeper-batter was seen pulling the leg of the Indian pacer after delivering a lethal bouncer, which struck Shoaib Bashir, momentarily stopping the play. Pant's humorous remark is making waves around the internet as he continues to be a stump mic sensation.

Rishabh Pant Displays His Witty Side After Shoaib Bashir Is Struck With A Bouncer

The moment happened when spinner Shoaib Bashir came out to bat and Mohammed Siraj was the bowler in action. The pacer pulled off an immaculate bouncer in the 90th over, which struck him on the head. Bashir was facing his first delivery after coming in to bat, and he was left rattled by Siraj. The pacer instantly approached him out of concern and apologised to him.

While there was no ill will between Shoaib Bashir and Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant was quick to showcase his witty side with a humorous remark to the Indian pacer. The wicketkeeper-batter said, "Pehle maar raha hai, phir bol raha hai," and his remark was caught on the stump mic.

Shoaib Bashir was dismissed in the very next ball off Mohammed Siraj, who capped off England's innings at 407 runs in 89.3 overs. The Indian pacer also picked up a six-for, showcasing utter dominance on the field. Siraj's brilliance and Akash Deep's four-wicket haul helped India pick up a clinical 180-run lead against England.

England Stood Decently, But India Pounced Back In the Game

England had six batters who fell for a duck, but it was their sixth-wicket partnership which helped bring a lot of stability against Team India. The Shubman Gill-led side was struggling after the two early scalps off Mohammed Siraj. Harry Brook and Jamie Smith's 303-run partnership aided England big-time.