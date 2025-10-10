Shubman Gill Finally Ends Record Toss-Losing Streak as India Captain; Gautam Gambhir, Jasprit Bumrah's Reaction is Epic | VIRAL PIC

India vs West Indies: And finally, India captain Shubman Gill has won a toss and there was huge relief in the Indian camp. On Friday, Gill won the toss in Delhi during second Test versus West Indies. The cameras panned towards the Indian team and one could see the reaction of relief on the faces of coach Gautam Gambhir and Jasprit Bumrah.

‘Consistency is the key for us’

"The wicket looks good to bat on Day 1. Consistency is the key for us. To be able to repeat performances and to be able to have the same intensity in every match that we play. Something that we often speak about and that's what we are trying to look for in this test match as well. Honestly, not much. I am still the same person but definitely have more responsibilities now," Gill said after winning the toss.

India have fielded the same XI that won at Ahmedabad convincingly.

At the time of filing the copy, India were 29 for no loss. The two openers - Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul - have got the side off to a steady start. It would be interesting to see if the two openers look to switch gears in the first session or not. The visitors are already struggling to find the first breakthrough.

West Indies Playing XI: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Kevon Imlach (wk), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.