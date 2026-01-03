Shubman Gill Forced To Miss Sikkim Clash In Vijay Hazare Trophy Due To Food Poisoning: Report

Shubman Gill plays a shot during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack | Image: AP

Shubman Gill's comeback to the Vijay Hazare Trophy has been delayed. The Test and ODI skipper for Team India was forced to skip the VHT clash against Sikkim in Jaipur due to food poisoning.

Following the T20 World Cup snub, Shubman Gill was supposed to return to domestic cricket and perform in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Punjab Cricket. Gill was supposed to feature in the VHT clash against Sikkim, but his domestic comeback has been delayed.

Shubman Gill Forced To Skip Punjab-Sikkim VHT Clash Due To Food Poisoning

According to ESPNCricinfo, Shubman Gill reached Jaipur on Friday afternoon and was supposed to be a part of the Punjab vs Sikkim clash. But a call was made to let the India Test and ODI skipper rest following consultation with the doctors and team management.

A team source has confirmed that "Gill didn't feel well at night, and was advised to rest by the doctors."

Advertisement

It was also learnt that Shubman Gill is recovering well and is expected to be part of the sixth-round match between Punjab and Goa on January 6, 2026.

Shubman Gill will eventually join the Indian ODI squad for the upcoming New Zealand series, with the team set to be announced on either Saturday or Sunday.

Advertisement

Despite Shubman Gill's absence, Punjab Cricket has performed significantly well under Abhishek Sharma's leadership. They opened their VHT campaign with a win against Maharashtra and have been defeated just once in the List-A tournament so far.

The Sikkim vs Punjab match was also a short-lived affair as Sikkim were bowled out at just 75. Punjab chased down the target with ease, securing a ten-wicket victory.

Shubman Gill's Torrid Time In Cricket Continues

Shubman Gill hasn't had the best time lately as injury and illness have constantly affected the cricketer. The 26-year-old didn't have the best form in the recently concluded South Africa series and was also ignored from India's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Also Read: Kolkata Knight Riders Remove Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026 After BCCI Steps In