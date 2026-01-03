Kolkata Knight Riders Remove Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026 After BCCI Steps In

Kolkata Knight Riders have confirmed that they have removed Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL squad following instructions from the BCCI. KKR snapped up Mustafizur for a whopping 9.2 crore at the IPL auction.

KKR issued a statement confirming the development.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Squad update

"Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL as the regulator of IPL has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

"The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India.

“BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course.”

