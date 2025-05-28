Shubman Gill Gets Backing From Manoj Tiwary After Gujarat Titans Star Named Team India's New Test Captain: 'He Should Be Encouraged And Supported'

Former India cricketer showed his support to star batter Shubman Gill days after he was named the new captain of the Indian Cricket Test Team ahead of the England series.

Earlier in the month, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. Not just Rohit, but Virat Kohli also bid adieu to red ball cricket.

The retirement of the two backbones of the Indian Test batting lineup caused a major headache for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors.

On Saturday, May 24th, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced Team India's 18-member squad for the upcoming England Test series while attending a press conference in Mumbai.

The selection committee has picked Shubman Gill to replace Rohit Sharma to don the captain's hat.

Manoj Tiwary Showers Praise On Shubman Gill

While speaking to ANI, former cricketer Manoj Tiwary backed BCCI's decision to appoint Shubman Gill as the new Test skipper, saying that he should be 'encouraged and supported' since it's a young team.

He also sent his best wishes to Shubman Gill for becoming the new Test captain of the Indian Cricket Team. The former cricketer hailed the Gujarat Titans captain, saying that he has a bright future and will shine in his captaincy role.

"I think he should be encouraged and supported because it is a young team. Best wishes to him, he is a young player, and when the selection is over, the selectors should praise him, that he is going with a young team, and for the future, he is a bright star, and I hope he will do well in the captainship as well," Manoj Tiwary said as quoted by ANI.

Shubman Gill's Stats In Tests