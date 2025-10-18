'I've Had Numerous Conversations': Shubman Gill Gives Insight Into His Discussions With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND vs AUS ODIs

India's road to the 2027 World Cup starts with a three-match ODI series against Australia. The first match will be played at the Perth Stadium and will be closely watched due to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's return to international cricket after a span of seven months. The star duo last played for India in the Champions Trophy earlier this year. The IND vs AUS series will also mark the start of the Shubman Gill era in ODIs.

Shubman Gill Reflects On His Conversations With Rohit And Virat

After leading India to a 2-2 draw in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England, Shubman Gill is all set to debut as India's ODI skipper. The BCCI's decision of Shubman replacing Rohit as India's ODI skipper rubbed many fans and experts in the wrong way, but according to Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, the team is looking forward to the World Cup that is two years away from now.

Prior to the start of the India vs Australia ODI series, Shubman Gill opened up on leading Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the upcoming three-match ODI series. Gill also said that the amount of experience that the star duo has will be beneficial for him and he go to both of them, whenever he needs some advice.

"I have had numerous conversations with both Rohit and Virat on how to take the team forward and what kind of culture they want for the Indian cricket team. I think those learnings and experiences would help our team going forward," said Shubman Gill in the pre-match press conference.

Shubman Gill On The Verge Of Replicating Sachin Tendulkar's Record