Shubman Gill Opens Up On Captaining Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli In ODIs Against Australia: 'I Wouldn't Shy Away From...'

India vs Australia: Team India captain Shubman Gill opened up on leading legendary cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia.

Team India's white-ball tour will begin with the three-match series against the Aussies. The first ODI match of the series is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 19, at Perth Stadium.

The Adelaide Oval will be hosting the second ODI match of the series on Thursday, October 23. The third match of the series is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 25, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Rohit, Kohli Set To Don Iconic Blue Jersey After Almost Seven Months

Earlier on October 4, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India's squad for the upcoming tour. While revealing the squad, the cricket administrative board shocked the fans after axing Rohit Sharma's captaincy in ODIs and naming Shubman Gill as the new leader of the 50-over format.

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are returning to international cricket after almost seven months, which makes the forthcoming ODI series more exciting. The last time Rohit and Virat donned the blue jersey was back in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill Opens Up On Captaining Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

While speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the first ODI clash, India's newly appointed ODI skipper Shubman Gill revealed that nothing has changed inside the dressing room after he became the captain.

"I think the narrative outside is different, but among us, nothing has changed. Everything is the same as it was before, and that is very helpful," Shubman Gill said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

When asked about leading Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the ODI series, the 26-year-old said that he idolized them while growing up. He further added that it will be an honor to lead them against the Aussies.

Shubman Gill concluded by saying that if he comes into a difficult position, then he won't shy away from taking their help.

"I mean, obviously, these are the kind of players I used to idolize when I was growing up. The kind of hunger that they had used to inspire me. It is a big honor for me to be able to lead such legends of the game. I am sure there would be so many moments in this series where I would be able to learn from them. If I get in a difficult position, I wouldn't shy away from taking advice from them," he added.