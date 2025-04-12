Shubman Gill, Gujarat Titans Face Massive Setback; Glenn Phillips Ruled Out of IPL 2025 Due to Groin Injury

IPL 2025, LSG vs GT: In what would come as a massive setback hours ahead of their clash with Lucknow Super Giants , Gujarat Titans ' Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to a groin injury. He picked up the injury during Lucknow's clash against Hyderabad. The franchise released an official statement confirming the development. Phillips has already returned to New Zealand.

‘Phillips has returned to New Zealand’

Titans released a statement saying, "Glenn Phillips has returned to New Zealand following a groin injury he sustained during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 6. Gujarat Titans wish Glenn a speedy recovery."

Gujarat would certainly miss the big-hitting ability of Phillips and his contribution on-the-field. He is a quality fielder as well and can also roll his arms over if needed.

Philips is not the only overseas player to be unavailable. Kagiso Rabada returned to South Africa to attend to a personal emergency, and there is no immediate update yet on when he will rejoin the squad.

LSG vs GT Preview

Gujarat travel to Lucknow to take on the hosts. Both sides have had a season thus far and that makes this game interesting. It promises to be a cracker as both sides have big names, and match-winners. Gujarat are currently topping the points table with with four wins in five games. On the other hand, Lucknow are sixth spot with three wins in five games.