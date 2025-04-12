MS Dhoni's Wicket or Smashing Sixes? Sunil Narine Reveals What Makes Him Smile After KKR Beat CSK in IPL 2025 Match | WATCH

Updated April 12th 2025, 11:18 IST
IPL 2025, CSK vs KKR: While MS Dhoni and Chennai would love to forget Friday, Sunil Narine truly made it a day out at Chepauk to remember. Narine was impressive with the ball and then was explosive with the bat. He picked up three wickets and conceded merely 13 runs and then hit 44 -ff 18 balls. He may have dropped a sitter, but he was the hero for Kolkata.
After the eight-wicket win, Narine, who is usually very calm, composed and quiet - was asked what brings a smile on his face. In the clip posted by KKR, Narine is asked about his wicket of Dhoni - he does not smile. Then he is asked about his heroics with the bat and the ball - he still does not smile. Eventually, when the anchor says Kolkata win - Narine promptly breaks into a smile. Here is the clip that is now going viral and is being loved by fans.
Meanwhile, Narine's all-round show also helped him bag the Player of the Match award.
"I just try to focus on my strengths, try to execute on what I can do without focusing too much on the batters," Narine said at the post-match presentation.
With the big win, Kolkata zoom to the third spot in the points table. They have played six and won three. With the win over CSK, they have also improved their Net Run Rate well. The defending champions would now like to continue the winning momentum when they lock horns with Punjab Kings on April 15 in Chandigarh. Kolkata would know well that Punjab would be no pushovers and it surely promises to be a cracker.
