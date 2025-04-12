MS Dhoni's Wicket or Smashing Sixes? Sunil Narine Reveals What Makes Him Smile After KKR Beat CSK in IPL 2025 Match | WATCH

IPL 2025, CSK vs KKR: While MS Dhoni and Chennai would love to forget Friday, Sunil Narine truly made it a day out at Chepauk to remember. Narine was impressive with the ball and then was explosive with the bat. He picked up three wickets and conceded merely 13 runs and then hit 44 -ff 18 balls. He may have dropped a sitter, but he was the hero for Kolkata.

After the eight-wicket win, Narine, who is usually very calm, composed and quiet - was asked what brings a smile on his face. In the clip posted by KKR, Narine is asked about his wicket of Dhoni - he does not smile. Then he is asked about his heroics with the bat and the ball - he still does not smile. Eventually, when the anchor says Kolkata win - Narine promptly breaks into a smile. Here is the clip that is now going viral and is being loved by fans.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Narine's all-round show also helped him bag the Player of the Match award.

‘Try to focus on my strengths’

"I just try to focus on my strengths, try to execute on what I can do without focusing too much on the batters," Narine said at the post-match presentation.