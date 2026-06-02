Shubman Gill Ignored; Aakash Chopra Picks IPL 2026's Best XII Featuring Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IPL 2026: It was an entertaining and an exciting 2026 IPL season where bat once again dominated ball and RCB won the crown for the second time in a row. Not many can question RCB's win as they looked like a formidable unit and emerged as the top side. Now that the tournament has come to an end, it is time to introspect for the franchises. And while all that takes place, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has picked his best XII.

Gill, Sudarshan IGNORED

It is surprising to see the names of Gujarat Titans openers - Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan - missing. The two scored in excess off 700 runs and ending the tournament among the top five run-getters. It is also surprising because their runs helped their side reach the summit clash. Chopra has picked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Virat Kohli as openers. Both the players have had dream seasons. While Sooryavanshi bagged the Orange Cap, Kohli's pivotal contribution with the bat helped RCB get off to good starts in most games.

Chopra kept Ishan Kishan and Rajat Patidar at No. 3 and 4. Both the players have had good seasons for their respective franchises. Allrounder Krunal Pandya, who too had a dream season for RCB, finds a spot. Then Sunil Narine has been picked as the specialist spinner. Narine has had a good season for KKR despite not qualifying for the playoffs. And then, his three pacers feature Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada and Jofra Archer. RCB's Rasikh Dar Salam has been picked as the Impact Player.

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Chopra's IPL 2026 Best XII