Virat Kohli ROASTS Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans After Powering RCB To Second IPL Title | WATCH VIDEO

RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli was over the moon after powering RCB to their second IPL title with a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans. Kohli carried his bat through in the summit clash against the Titans at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday as he remained unbeaten on 75* off 42 balls. After the win, Kohli was spotted teasing the Titans side.

Speaking with Danish Sait after the summit clash got over, Kohli took a spin at the Titans' tag line 'Aava De' (Let it come). “Trophy aava de and home jaava de, thank you very much (Let the trophy come and let us go home, thank you very much," Kohli said. The three-second clip has now surfaced on social space and is going viral.

WATCH VIDEO

Advertisement

Kohli Ageing Like Fine Wine

Kohli played an integral role in RCB’s 2026 campaign, accumulating 675 runs across 16 matches at a strike rate of 165.85, comprising one century and five fifties. The former RCB captain is the tournament’s all-time leading run-scorer, with 8,661 runs in 267 appearances.

Kohli’s standout show in the final won him Player of the Match honors. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar heaped praise on him, adding that Kohli’s input helped him iron out a technical issue earlier in the campaign.

Advertisement

"I got a lot of ideas and help from Kohli bhai. Whenever I see him, he's always there for the team and all players. He goes to the young players even if they're nervous approaching him," Patidar said at the post-match presentation.