Gautam Gambhir Lays Down The Law For The Indian Test Team After Historic Act Of Rescue In Manchester, Delivers Fiery Speech In Dressing Room | WATCH

IND vs ENG: Manchester 2025 in many ways was a repeat of Sydney 2020. Two iconic overseas Test matches and two acts of rescue that will be remembered for generations to come. The fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series might have ended in a draw, but it is no less than a victory for a young bunch of Indian players who were written off, even before the start of the series.

Gautam Gambhir Lauds The Indian Team's Efforts

Before Gautam Gambhir started his stint as the Head Coach he had said that he wanted the Indian Test team to play according to the match situation. 'We want to be a team who can score 400+ runs in one day and we also want to be a team who can bat for two full days if the need arises', Gambhir had said before the start of the IND vs BAN Test series last year.

India batted for over five sessions in the final two days of the Manchester Test and it left England clueless and begging for answers. Shubman Gill (103 runs), Washington Sundar (101* runs) and Ravindra Jadeja (107* runs) staged an iconic fightback in Manchester to save a Test match that looked like a lost battle at one point in time.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now posted a video on the official Instagram account where Gautam Gambhir can be seen praising the grit and the dedication shown by the Indian team in the middle.

India Bring 'Bazball' To Its Knees

English experts and fans were treating the ongoing India vs England series as an Ashes warm-up. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin had all retired from the Test format earlier this year and India were expected to go down to a dominant English side led by Ben Stokes.