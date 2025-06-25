'Shubman Gill Lacks Aura Like Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli': Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain has delivered a scathing verdict on Shubman Gill's captaincy after India lost the Leeds Test to England. This match marked the captaincy debut of Gill following Rohit Sharma's retirement from the red-ball format.

Nasser Hussain Delivered Brutal Shubman Gill Assessment

India entered the 4th innings as utter favourites, having given England a 371-run target. But Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley took the match out of India's grasp and their 188-run opening partnership killed the game. The Indian bowlers did try to inflict some damage by picking up a couple of successive wickets. But Jamie Smith and Joe Root stood tall and ensured they didn't face any hiccups on the road to the target.

Former England captain Naseer Hussain feels Shubman Gill doesn't have the aura of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. “I saw someone finding his way. He (Gill) didn’t quite have that on-field aura of Rohit and (Virat Kohli). I thought he followed the ball a lot and was reactive rather than proactive.

“When Rohit and Kohli captained, you looked down and you immediately knew who was in charge but when I looked down in this game I saw two or three captains, captaincy by committee."

Rishabh Pant Delivered A Sensational Performance In Leeds

Rishabh Pant further proved his Test credentials with two centuries in the Leeds Test. On the back of an underwhelming performance in IPL 2025, Pant was under severe pressure to deliver. The 27-year-old became the second wicketkeeper after Andy Flower to score two centuries in each innings of a Test match. He also now has seven centuries to his name, getting past MS Dhoni's tally to become the Indian wicketkeeper with the highest Test centuries. The Indian vice-captain could break Rahul Dravid's record to score the most number of centuries on English soil.