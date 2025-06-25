After Leeds Debacle, Gautam Gambhir Sent 'Kuldeep Yadav' Message, Told To Drop Shardul Thakur: 'There’s Something About Him'

IND vs ENG: India's poor performance in Leeds attracted a lot of criticism from all over. England put up a standout performance on the final day, inflicting a five-wicket loss on the visitors in Leeds.

Monty Panesar Wants India To Pick Kuldeep Yadav In Edgbaston

Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley headlined a historical chase at Headingley as England chased down 371 runs in the 4th innings. Except for Jasprit Bumrah, Indian bowlers looked clueless throughout the Test match at Headingley. The likes of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna didn't have their best outing, while Ravindra Jadeja struggled to grind out something from the pitch. India decided to go ahead with a sole spinner, but that didn't work out in their favour. Shardul Thakur was preferred as an extra bowling option, but the bowling all-rounder didn't make his presence felt.

Monty Panesar wants India to pick Kuldeep Yadav in the second Test. The Edgbaston surface offers something for the spinners, and the former England cricketer urged Gautam Gambhir to drop Shardul and include Kuldeep in the playing XI.

In an interaction with PTI, “At Edgbaston, India could probably play (Ravindra) Jadeja and could actually go for the X-factor spinner in Kuldeep Yadav…we know that the Edgbaston wicket does turn a little bit. So you have that bit of an X-factor, which I think would be a better option. There’s something about him.”

He further added, “If Shardul Thakur is only going to bowl six to eight overs and not give you 15 overs in the day, there’s no point in playing him."

India's Lacklustre Fielding Effort Was A Major Highlight