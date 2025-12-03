Updated 3 December 2025 at 13:58 IST
Shubman Gill Likely to be Included in India's T20 Squad For Series vs South Africa: REPORT
Ind vs SA: In what would come as a major boost for the Indian tea, Shubman Gill is likely to be included in the T20I side for the five-match series against South Africa.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
Ind vs SA: In what would come as a big boost for the Indian side, Shubman Gill is likely to be picked for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa. As per a report on TOI, Gill has already had a couple of batting sessions at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. It is also understood that Gill has been doing catching and fielding drills as well. Gill had picked up a freak neck injury during the first Test in Kolkata. Gill was then taken to the hospital where he spent the night. The same report clearly states that Gill's name will have a "subject to fitness" beside his name. He will feature in the five-match T20I series, the only thing is that he may miss the first game.
