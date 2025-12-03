Updated 3 December 2025 at 10:48 IST
WATCH | Virat Kohli's Powerful Drive Scares Rohit Sharma During India's Net Session in Raipur
Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma had the spotlight on them while the team was having a net session on match-eve.
Ind vs SA: It was expected and it happened - there was a huge turnout at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday when the Indian team trained. Spotlight was obviously on the two big stars - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The hilarious incident took place when the two were in the nets with Kohli batting and Rohit at the non-striker's end. Kohli hit an on-drive powerfully and Rohit, at the other end, thought it was coming straight at him and he got scared. Rohit had to take evasive action. Here is the viral clip.
RoKo Shines in Ranchi, Can They Repeat it in Raipur?
Rohit and Kohli have been in ominous touch since the SCG game in Australia. At Ranchi, Kohli and Rohit got among the runs and that helped India post a mammoth total. Going by the videos available on the social space, one can safely say that Rohit and Kohli look to be in a good space mentally and that always helps. There are reports that claim that Rohit and Kohli are not in good terms with Gambhir right now. But that has not affected the two stalwarts.
Will India Win at Raipur?
India would start slight favourites at Raipur. They would look to carry the winning momentum forward. They are already leading 1-0 and if they win in Raipur, they would take an unassailable lead and that is exactly what they would be eyeing. From an Indian point of view, it would be interesting to see if any changes are made to the winning XI or not. Also another thing that would hold interest is , what number will Washington Sundar be given.
