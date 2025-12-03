WATCH | Virat Kohli's Powerful Drive Scares Rohit Sharma During India's Net Session in Raipur

Ind vs SA: It was expected and it happened - there was a huge turnout at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday when the Indian team trained. Spotlight was obviously on the two big stars - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The hilarious incident took place when the two were in the nets with Kohli batting and Rohit at the non-striker's end. Kohli hit an on-drive powerfully and Rohit, at the other end, thought it was coming straight at him and he got scared. Rohit had to take evasive action. Here is the viral clip.

WATCH VIDEO

RoKo Shines in Ranchi, Can They Repeat it in Raipur?

Rohit and Kohli have been in ominous touch since the SCG game in Australia. At Ranchi, Kohli and Rohit got among the runs and that helped India post a mammoth total. Going by the videos available on the social space, one can safely say that Rohit and Kohli look to be in a good space mentally and that always helps. There are reports that claim that Rohit and Kohli are not in good terms with Gambhir right now. But that has not affected the two stalwarts.

Will India Win at Raipur?