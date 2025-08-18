Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj Unlikely to Reportedly Make India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj are likely to miss out on the continental tournament. The Board of Control of Cricket in India is likely to announce the squad this week and speculations are already rife over who would make it and who would miss out. As per a report on Cricbuzz, Gill and Siraj will not find a spot in the squad which clearly means Suryakumar Yadav is fit and would be leading the team. The pacer is likely to not find a spot as Jasprit Bumrah would be leading the attack.

Jaiswal as Reserve Opener?

One thought with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson there as openers, Gill will be the reserve opener - but it seems like the management is more inclined towards picking Yashasvi Jaiswal for the role. Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh are likely to be there in the squad as the batters. It is unfortunate that Shreyas Iyer may miss out, the report claims.

Asia Cup 2025

The Board of Control of Cricket in India is yet to announce the Indian squad for the event. The Men in Blue are drawn in Group A alongside Oman, hosts United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan. Group B features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. The much-awaited continental tournament begins on September 9, with the Men in Blue scheduled to face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The final is scheduled to be played on September 28.