Jasprit Bumrah to Retire From Tests Soon? Aakash Chopra Passes Sound Advice

Known as arguably the best bowler of the generation, Jasprit Bumrah has in recent times struggled with his fitness. In fact, during the five-match Test series against England - he featured in only three owing to his workload. Now, there are speculations over his future in Test cricket. Will he retire soon or can he continue playing Tests?

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons Bumrah may not feature in too many games but that should not force the BCCI to force him to retire.

‘He is the Kohinoor diamond’

"There is no bowler like Bumrah. Don't push him forcibly towards early retirement because he is 24-carat pure gold. He is the Kohinoor diamond. The longer he plays, the better it is. I don't think he will play too much Test cricket, but for however long he plays, I would say hold onto it,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

“I will be honest, I don’t think he will play all the Test matches. He is going to pick and choose. Whether it's right or wrong, it's not a moral or ethical debate, is what I think. If you have a player of that level available, play him whenever he can,” he added.

Will he Feature in Asia Cup 2025?

As per multiple reports, Bumrah is likely to be part of the squad that will travel to the UAE for the continental event.