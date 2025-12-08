'Shubman Gill Needs to...': Irfan Pathan Lists Three Things to Watch Out For During India-South Africa T20I Series

Ind vs SA: The five-match T20Is versus South Africa would be a crucial series for both teams considering the World Cup is weeks away. The series will present an opportunity to both teams to sort things out before the marquee event arrives. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has revealed the three things to watch out for from an Indian point of view. As per Pathan, Shubman Gill, who is a quality player, needs to cement his place in T20 cricket.

‘Gill needs to cement his place in T20 cricket’

"I would like to see three things in the South Africa series. Firstly, Shubman Gill needs to cement his place in T20 cricket. We believe he is an all-format player. We have seen how he performs in T20 cricket in our league. However, here, he has a chance to cement his place."

"There will be slight pressure for sure, but he is a good player, and I hope he performs well in this T20 series. He is coming after a slight injury and will get a lot of opportunities. Five opportunities are a lot, and he will get those opportunities on good pitches. He will like many pitches, where you will get to see pace and bounce, like the Dharamsala pitch," Pathan added.