Updated 18 October 2025 at 14:18 IST
Shubman Gill On The Cusp Of Joining Sachin Tendulkar In Unique List, Spotlight On Youngster In Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Comeback Series
The India vs Australia ODI series will start on October 19, 2025. The first match will be played in Perth. The upcoming IND vs AUS ODIs will be Shubman Gill's debut series as the Indian ODI captain
The Shubman Gill era in One Day Internationals (ODIs) is about to begin on October 19, 2025. Australia will host India in eight white-ball matches, and the three-match ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series. The ODI series will witness the return of two former Indian captains, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The star duo is returning to play international cricket for India after seven months, and their performances will be closely watched.
Shubman Gill On The Cusp Of Equaling Sachin Tendulkar's Record
India's new ODI skipper Shubman Gill is in with a chance of doing something special and joining Sachin Tendulkar in an elite list. Shubman Gill, who will debut as India's fifty-over captain in the first IND vs AUS ODI, will like to let his bat do the talking. Shubman Gill had scored a hundred in his first match as India's Test captain, and he will be eyeing to replicate the same feat.
One of the greats to play the game, Sachin Tendulkar is the only Indian to score a ton on captaincy debut, and Shubman Gill can join him in the list if he ends up scoring a hundred in the first ODI that will be played in Perth. From 1996 to 2000, Tendulkar had led India in 73 One Day International games. The 'master blaster' had scored 110 in his first game in charge against Sri Lanka in Colombo.
Shubman Gill recently succeeded Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain, and it was a subtle hint from the BCCI that the 'men in blue' are already eyeing the One Day World Cup that will be hosted by South Africa in 2027. The three-match ODI series will not only test Shubman Gill as the ODI skipper, but will also give a glimpse at what the future holds for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Shubman Gill Reacts To Leading Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli
Shubman Gill addressed the media prior to the three-match ODI series. The Indian skipper said that the narrative is always different on the outside, but nothing has changed inside the team. The 26-year-old also said that experience matters, and he always looks forward to take the star duo's suggestion on the field.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 18 October 2025 at 14:17 IST