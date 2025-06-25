Shubman Gill or KL Rahul - Who is Team India Captain? Viral Video Shows DC Star Calling The Shots During Headingley Test | WATCH VIDEO

England vs India: India's newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill faced the ire after the five-wicket loss at Headingley on Tuesday. While Gill kept facing the heat on social space, a clip surfaced which shows KL Rahul calling the shots on Day 5 at Headingley. The clip shows how Rahul was getting the field right during the change of overs. Rahul was making the adjustments while Joe Root was taking guard.

The clip has gone viral since it appeared on the social feed. So, who is in charge of the Indian team is the question? Is Gill an on-paper captain like most have been commenting on social media? Here is the viral clip where you can see Rahul calling the shots on Day 5 at Leeds.

"We had our chances, we dropped catches and our lower-order didn't contribute enough, but proud of the team and overall a good effort. Yesterday we were thinking we were going to get around 430 and declare. Unfortunately our last 6 wickets scored only around 20-25 runs which is never a good sign," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

What's Next For India?

Meanwhile, India would now have to put the memories of Headingley behind them and focus on the Edgbaston Test which starts in roughly a week. Gill and Co. would have to find a way to get back in the five-match series. It would be interesting to see if India is ready to make changes for the second Test.

As per reports, the Edgbaston strip would have some help for spinners. If that is the case, Kuldeep Yadav could be in with a real chance of playing.