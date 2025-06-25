Not Ben Stokes; David Lloyd Compares Star England Batter to Virender Sehwag Bizarrely After Win Over India at Leeds

England vs India: It was a day to remember for Ben Stokes and his English side as they edged Shubman Gill's India by five wickets at Leeds on Tuesday. With a 1-0 lead, England would be the more confident side heading into Edgbaston. Ben Duckett, with 149, was the star for England in the fourth innings. Also, his 149 came off merely 170 balls which forced former England star David Lloyd to compare him with Virender Sehwag.

It is a massive compliment for Duckett, who has played all of 34 Tests.

‘He is now England’s answer to Virender Sehwag’

"Ben Duckett has come a long way since he poured a drink over Jimmy Anderson on an Ashes tour. He is now England’s answer to Virender Sehwag and opening the batting in your World XI. The reverse sweep is such a natural shot for him. He plays it for fun. It’s no surprise to learn he was a good hockey player at school because it’s like a hockey shot," Lloyd said on Daily Mail.

The comparison looks a little premature because of the number of Tests the English opener has played in comparison to Sehwag, who has featured in 104 Tests.

Can India Turn it Around at Edgbaston?

Shubman Gill's Team India is already trailing in the five-match series and now they would have to do all the catching up. India roughly have a week to turn it around and try to head to Lord's 1-1.