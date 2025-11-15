WATCH | Rishabh Pant's Hilarious Advise to Kuldeep Yadav Gets Marco Jansen During Ind-SA 1st Test: 'Jor se Daaliyo Rough pe'

Ind vs SA: Rishabh Pant may be young, but he has a lot of experience of playing the game and he reads the game well also and fans got a glimpse of it on Saturday during the 1st Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Marco Jansen was in the middle and Kuldeep Yadav was bowling. By then, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel had already created a rough which was well-spotted by Pant. The India wicketkeeper asked Kuldeep to dart the ball in the rough and see what happens. Off the very next ball, Jansen attempted a slog sweep only to get an edge and get caught at slip by KL Rahul. Pant's idea worked and Kuldeep's celebration was proof of that.

Jansen perished for 13 off 16 balls.

India's Day at The DEN

India put up a good show with the ball after a disappointing performance with the bat where they were bundled out for 189, gaining a slender lead of 30 runs. But then with the ball, they were relentless - especially the spinners. At stumps, SA were 93 for seven with a lead of 64 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja with four wickets to his name has been the star for the hosts. He was almost unplayable. From here, SA's only hope would be their captain Temba Bavuma, who is still in the middle and on 29*. He would have his job cut out come Day 3 of the Test. He would look to score as many runs as possible and try to put pressure back on the hosts. Anything in excess of 150 would become tricky for the hosts as well.