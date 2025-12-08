Shubman Gill Provides Injury Update Following Visit To BCCI CoE For Neck Injury Rehab: 'I Feel Much Better Now'

Team India cricketer Shubman Gill has opened up about his health following the neck injury he sustained during the Kolkata Test between India and South Africa. The 26-year-old revealed that he has been in good spirits and is doing much better as he continues his rehab.

Shubman Gill has been out of action for quite a while. He could not recover in time for the Guwahati Test and was eventually released from the squad.

Gill did not feature in the ODI series as well, with KL Rahul serving as the stand-in captain. The Men in Blue clinched a 2-1 series lead, securing a clinical win.

Shubman Gill Gives Neck Injury Update After BCCI CoE Rehab Visit

Shubman Gill checked in at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru ahead of the T20I series between India and South Africa. The Indian ODI and Test captain was seen training in the CoE's state-of-the-art gymnasium, where he could be seen undergoing some weight training with the equipment.

The 26-year-old Indian batter also trained at the ground, where he faced some throwdowns from the net bowlers. Gill looked in fine touch while training at the CoE and looked ready for a full-fledged return in the game.

"I'm feeling much better. I think the day that I came here, from that day till today, I've had quite a bit of skill sessions and some training sessions. So I feel much better now," Shubman Gill said in a video shared by the BCCI on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

Shubman Gill also emphasised the importance of the BCCI Centre of Excellence for the cricketers to remain well prepared and geared up. It is also an important place for any injured athletes as they begin their rehab process ahead of their comeback.

Shubman Gill Goins India Camp In Odisha For T20I Series Opener vs SA

Shubman Gill has been announced for the upcoming India vs South Africa T20I series. The Indian batter was named as the vice-captain, but his availability was subject to change due to his health concerns.

The Indian cricketer arrived in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night and joined the team in Odisha's capital. On Monday, the T20I vice-captain was seen training in Cuttack with the entire team.