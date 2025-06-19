Shubman Gill Remains Unfazed By England's Aggressive Bazball Before Headingley Test: 'They Want To Get Results'

Shubman Gill, the newly minted Indian Test skipper, has expressed his thoughts on England's aggressive style of play. The Indian captain stated that their opponents expect to obtain results and that the Indian side countered their tactics the last time they faced off in red-ball action. Shubman also emphasized that they would compete to get the desired result and predicted it to be an exciting series.

Shubman Gill Looks Game-Ready To Tackle England's Bazball Approach

The Indian Cricket Team's toughness will be put to the test against England's bazball, a strategy which has gone both ways for the side. The hosts have reaped benefits from the tactic, but it has had its fair share of issues over the years. The English side will face Team India in Headingley's greenish tracks. While the Three Lions have the home advantage, Shubman Gill remains unfazed by their strategic approach before the series opener match-up.

"They've been playing a very exciting brand of cricket. They've been wanting to get results. I think that's what the approach has been there from what we know when we played against them in India or especially here.

"They have been wanting to get results, and as a team, whenever you are playing, you want to be able to get a result out of any match. I think that's what they're trying to get, and I think it wouldn't be any different from us as well. We also play to get results, and it will be a very exciting series," Shubman Gill said at the pre-match press conference before the Headingley Test.

Shubman Gill Sweats It Out In The Nets Before Headingley Clash

With just one day left for the Anderson -Tendulkar Trophy series to begin, Shubman Gill is putting in the hard yards to hone his skills. The Indian skipper was seen practicing in the nets during Team India's batting session.

A video shared by Star Sports showed Shubman Gill practising his shots against the inswinger delivery. The Indian skipper worked out on the green tracks of Headingley to get acclimated to the surface and make use of it when needed during the match.