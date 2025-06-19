IND vs ENG, First Test: Squads, Venue, Time, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

Much will be at stake when the Shubman Gill-led Team India will take on England in the first Test match at Headingley on June 20. This will also mark the start of the new World Test Championship cycle for both teams.

This will be the first Test match following the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, while England will also have to cope without James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Shubman Gill's maiden challenge will be tough to weather the English storm. But over the last few years, most of the English pitches have become more batting-friendly, and it could be welcome news for the Indian batting contingent.

Gill's Test credentials are still at a very early stage and he will be under pressure to deliver on his first captaincy assignment. KL Rahul, alongside Gill, will lead the batting lineup while Sai Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur are ready for a pivotal role.

For England, Chris Woakes has returned to the playing XI and he will be gunning for a new challenge alongside Josh Tongue, who has troubled India in the past. Ollie Pope and Joe Root will relish the English challenge and the latter happens to have an envious record against the Indian team.

IND vs ENG Headingley Test Weather Forecast

As per the weather forecast, there's no probability of rain throughout the five days of the test match at Headingley. Days two and three are expected to be cloud,y while the remaining three days will remain warm, providing perfect weather for a full-fledged five-day Test match.

Weather forecast for all five days of the Headingley Test | Image: AccuWeather

Indian Squad For Five-Match Test Series

India’s squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana ( Drafted For First Test).

England Squad For Headingley Test

Ben Stokes (Captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

