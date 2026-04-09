Shubman Gill REVEALS Final-Ball Plan With Prasidh Krishna to Outsmart David Miller: ‘Difficult to Hit...’

DC vs GT, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans would feel mighty relieved having beat Delhi Capitals by a solitary run on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley stadium in a game that went right down to the wire. Truly, it was Capitals' game and one has to admit that they squandered it away. But again one has to give credit to the Titans for holding onto their nerves and emerging on top.

Following the win, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill revealed the plan he had with Prasidh Krishna before the final ball. He confessed that after a lot of discussions it was decided that Krishna would go ahead with the slower ball and it eventually worked as David Miller missed it completely.

Slower Over Yorker

"We were just discussing whether to go for the yorker or to go for the slower one. But, you know, we decided that giving the wicket how it's playing, the slower one, if you bowl a good slower one, it'll be difficult to hit that for a boundary," he said in the post-match presentation.

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"Definitely very pleased, you know, 210. We always thought on this wicket, we are 10-15 runs above par. It won't be like even when we were batting in the death, it wasn't easy to hit the big boundaries, just hitting, the slowness of the wicket. And we thought if we bowl well, you know, we should be able to win this one," Gill added.

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