Shubman Gill's Ex-Teammate & Under-19 World Cup Hero Manjot Kalra Arrested In Sri Lanka Over ₹24-Lakh Match-Fixing Allegations

Sri Lanka: Former India Under-19 cricketer and Jaffna Kings co-owner Manjot Kalra has been arrested in Sri Lanka over allegations that he attempted to bribe a player during the Lanka Premier League.

Kalra, a former teammate of Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw, was taken into custody at a hotel in Colombo by Sri Lanka’s Special Investigation Unit for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports. Inspector Supun Vidanage said Kalra was allegedly preparing to pay a player 9.5 million Sri Lankan rupees, approximately ₹24 lakh, to influence a match.

According to investigators, the player had informed the authorities after initially being approached around 10 days before the arrest. Officials subsequently began an investigation and reportedly arrested Kalra when the alleged payment was about to be made.

Kalra was produced before a magistrate and remanded until July 31. Another Indian national, identified in reports as Yuvraj Pushpa, was also arrested in connection with the investigation and remanded after being presented before the court.

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The court was reportedly informed that Sri Lankan cricketers Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando and Dunith Wellalage were among five players who had raised complaints. Authorities have not publicly disclosed complete details about the alleged approaches or identified the player whom Kalra was allegedly preparing to pay.

The arrest took place around the beginning of the sixth Lanka Premier League season. Kalra became a part-owner of the Jaffna Kings earlier in 2026 after moving into sports entrepreneurship following his playing career.

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Sri Lanka Cricket said it had taken note of the reported arrest and would cooperate fully with the investigating unit if assistance was requested. The board reiterated its zero-tolerance position on corruption and said the tournament would continue as scheduled.

Kalra was a member of India’s title-winning team at the 2018 Under-19 World Cup. He became widely known after scoring an unbeaten century against Australia in the final, helping India secure the trophy. He was subsequently signed by the Delhi Daredevils, now Delhi Capitals, but did not play an IPL match.